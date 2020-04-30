Govt officials meet MQM members

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government officials on Monday met Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) members.

According to details, the government is activated in order to deal with all allies. Under the leadership of Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi the government officials held a meeting with MQM leaders.

The meeting took place at the residence of Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq.

The government delegation included Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Naveed Jameel and Sadiq Iftikhar.

The situation arising out of the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan was discussed.

Addressing the media, Shah Mehmood said that we will convince the friends in MQM. Unity between both the parties will ensure benefits for both the sides.

He added that Pervaiz Elahi has done a favour by extending the support. He will give the vote of confidence to PM.