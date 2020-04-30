Aleem to decide whether group will support Pervaiz Elahi or not

Aleem Khan to decide whether group will support Pervaiz Elahi or not

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Aleem group on Monday said that the decision of whether to support Pervaiz Elahi or not will be done by Aleem Khan.

The sources privy to the matter said that whether Aleem group will support Pervaiz Elahi or not, the decision will be done by Aleem Khan, meanwhile, Aleem Khan has decided to invite his party member for consultation tomorrow.



It is pertinent to mention here that Aleem group will soon respond to the decision of PM on opting Pervaiz Elahi for the positio of Punjab Chief Minister.

Tareen group declares Pervaiz Elahi suitable candidate for post of CM

Tareen group on Monday declared Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi the suitable candidate for the post of Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

Representative of PTI’s dissident group Jahangir Tarin group Faisal Jeviana said that Pervaiz Elahi is the suitable personality with whom work could be done. The final decision will be done by Jahangir Tareen.

He went on to say that Pervaiz Elahi has previously worked as Chief Minister, while the members of group have also met him.