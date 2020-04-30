Imran Khan’s last week as PM has begun, says Bilawal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the final week of Imran Khan as Prime Minister has begun.

The PPP chairman in his latest Tweet said that the opposition had filed a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly, while two allies of the government – Balochistan Awami Party and the Jamhoori Watan Party – have announced to part their way with the government.

The PPP chairman said that more and more dissenting members had expressed their intention to vote against the government as the last week of Imran Khan as Prime Minister has begun.

At the end of the Tweet, Bilawal while addressing PM Imran Khan wrote, “bye bye selected”.