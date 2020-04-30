Security forces killed four terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security Forces carried out an Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area Jhallar Fort of North Waziristan District and killed four terrorists in an intense exchange of fire.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the intense exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed. It said that one terrorist has been identified as terrorist Zar Saad Ullah while identification of remaining terrorists is in progress.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.