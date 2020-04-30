Govt decides to give another ministry to MQM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After the tabling of no-confidence motion in National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, the government mobilized to appease the allies and has decided to give another ministry to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan has also made progress in government affairs. MQM is likely to be given the ministry of maritime affairs.

On the other hand, the government has claimed that 10 deviant members of PTI have also returned.