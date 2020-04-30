PTI contacts 8 dissident members for return, claims Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and Senator Faisal Javed on Monday has claimed that eight dissident members have been contacted for return.



According to details, Senator Faisal Javed has claimed that people are seeing that where does the public stand, the dissident members were also under pressure from their constituencies.

Earlier, taking it Twitter he had stated that captain will win this match, he took three wickets from one ball and may Allah succeed Pakistan, the conspiracy of no-confidence motion has failed, Usman Buzdar said that for him, his own position is not important, PM Imran Khan is important, for the position of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi is nominated.

Stating it in another Tweet, he mentioned that the government is not going anywhere. The government is going to get stronger than previously. The opposition is getting defeated in the no-confidence motion. With the grace of Allah, the success will be attained by Imran Khan and its credit goes to the country.