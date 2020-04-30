PTI to support Pervaiz Elahi as candidate for Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will support Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister.

This was revealed by Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill in his latest Tweet. "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as Chief Ministerial candidate, while the PML-Q announces support to PM in no-confidence motion.

Earlier, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Pervaiz Ealhi met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala. A meeting of the political committee was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, the possibility of formally supporting Pervez Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister was raised by the PTI.

Ahead of the likely announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has reached Bani Gala where he will have a meeting with the PM.