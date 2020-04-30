No-trust motion: Opposition, Speaker agree to prorogue NA session for another two days

Opposition, Speaker agree to prorogue NA session for another two days

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The representatives of the opposition parties on Monday met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at his chamber.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to laws regarding national assembly came under discussion.

On the occasion, Asad Qaiser assured the representatives of the opposition parties of conduct the session in accordance with the Constitution.

In his discussion with the opposition leaders, the NA speaker said that no-confidence motion will be presented today and after tabling the motion.

The meeting agreed to prorogue Lower House of Parliament session for two more days.

The meeting also agreed that after a break of two days, discussion on no-confidence motion will be discussed in the assembly.