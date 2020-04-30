No-confidence motion on agenda as NA meets today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Secretariat has issued 27-point agenda of the NA session tomorrow (Monday) including the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda.

All eyes are now on the National Assembly as it is set to meet today at 4pm after a two-day recess since the session was adjourned on Friday.

The last NA sitting was wrapped up almost immediately after it started with the recitation of Holy Quran with NA Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, instead of deliberation on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

A no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

As the crucial no-confidence motion session inches closer and uncertainty continues to shroud political alliances.