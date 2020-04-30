LIVE: PTI supporters converge at Parade ground, PM to address shortly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Decked in red and green, thousands of supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have converged at Parade Ground in Islamabad for what is termed as the historic Amr Bil Maroof (enjoin the good) rally, while Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon address the rally shortly.

Charged workers of the party reached Islamabad in the shape of caravans, chanting slogans in favor of their party and leaders are carrying placards and flags to show their loyalties.

People must stand with honest leader Imran Khan: Pervaiz Khattak

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak said that the people of Pakistan will have to stand with honest leader Imran Khan and the dissident PTI members will regret.

Khattak said that PM Imran Khan wants to save the country from thieves and looters, adding that the only problem of the opposition is that the Prime Minister wants to take the country forward. Neither Imran Khan is going anywhere nor anyone can remove him, he added.

He further said that after four days, they [opposition] will be seen crying, adding that there was nothing to be scared or panicking.

Three rats brought no-confidence motion against PM: Ali Zaidi

Addressing the charged crowd at Parade Ground, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that Prime Minster (PM) Imran Khan has brought prosperity to the country.

He said that the three rats have brought no-confidence motion against the PM after the United Nations adopted a resolution introduced by Pakistan and designated March 15 as ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’.

The minister said the opposition has tabled no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan for saying Absolutely Not. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan always keeps Pakistan s interests supreme.

Ali Zaidi said that the party has not started yet, don’t get tired, adding that we are proud that Imran Khan has become the leader of the Muslim Ummah. He said the three rats have joined hands and they have come up with no-confidence motion.

The minister while taking a dig at PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said, “One of the three rats is such a big rat that ate all the wheat of Sindh, destroyed the hospitals and schools of Sindh, I will hunt this rat under the leadership of Imran Khan.”

We all stand with PM Imran, today’s rally sends clear message: Murad Saeed

Addressing the historic Amr Bil Maroof (enjoin the good) rally at parade Ground in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed said that today’s historic rally has sent a clear message to the corrupt elite that everyone is standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PM Imran Khan raised voice against Islamophobia all over the world. He said it was Imran Khan who refused to give bases to the US, said “Absolutely Not”.

The minister asked the charged crowd about exposed the internal and external conspiracies and exposed the corrupt gangs.

Saeed went on to say that the country’s sovereignty, honor will never be compromised and will fight internal and external conspiracies together with Imran Khan.

GDA’s alliance with govt is based on principles: Fehmida Mirza

Speaking to the charged crowd at Parade Ground, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader and federal minister Dr Fehmida Mirza said that Sindh has the worst form of governance, there is a civilian dictatorship in the province and Sindh feels more deprived than Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida slammed the Sindh government, saying 14 years have passed since the PPP government came to power in the province. During the 14 years of government, even clean drinking water was not provided to the people of the province. Why Sindh cannot be provided health card and the province is being ignored, she said.

Calling Sindh government a selected government, she said that the rulers of Sindh have kept the people of Sindh in chains of slavery, adding that the rulers of Sindh go to Punjab and say that they will give justice.

The minister said that there is a civilian dictatorship in Sindh, adding that those who could not provide justice to the PPP workers, how will they provide justice to other provinces.

"We are part of the cabinet, we were with the government till today, so we should stay with the government even then and in principle I decided to support the government, adding we stand on principles, the path of principles is easy," she said. No, the way to follow the rules is very difficult.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza said, “I am standing before the people today representing GDA, we bring an oath in Parliament and if we do not abide by this oath and suddenly conscience wakes up then what would be the future of Pakistan and democracy."

Condemning the horse-trading, she said this is lethal for the democracy. She said we are supporting Imran Khan for the sake of Pakistan. She urged the media to expose the bad governance of PPP in Sindh, which has increased sufferings of the people of the province.

Today is battle for Pakistan not PTI: PM Imran

"Today is a battle for Pakistan and not for PTI, it’s a battle for the future of our nation," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a message issued hours before the gathering.

The premier urged the citizens willing to attend the rally to leave their homes early as there would be blockages on the roads. He said that he fears that the people might not reach the venue on time.

"We are out to make Pakistan’s history today," PM Imran Khan concluded.

The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the PPP’s long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

This is a developing story ...