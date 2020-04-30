Govt using public funds for bringing people to PTI rally: Rana Sanaullah

The government is only making lame excuses to avoid the no-trust motion said Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government is using public funds for bringing the people to their rally being held in Islamabad today.

While talking to the media, the ex-law minister taunted the government and said that today the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will talk to one million people seated on eleven thousand chairs.

Rana Sanaullah also said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has done nothing worth talking about in the rallies therefore Imran Khan is talking about right and wrong.

The government is only making lame excuses to avoid the no-trust motion, he added.