PML-N kicks off decisive anti-govt 'Mehangai March'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – What is termed as a decisive campaign to oust Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) kicked off its “Mehangai March” from Lahore.

Before kicking off the long march, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz held a meeting and discussed various issues. A detailed briefing was also given on the number of workers and other issues including routes.

It was informed in the briefing that thousands of workers have arrived in Lahore from various places and other districts.

"We have made it clear to the government before we leave that any of our caravans should not be stopped or obstructed otherwise the outcome will be very bad," the leaders said.

Maryam Nawaz said that taking to the streets in such large numbers proved that this government has failed, adding that Imran Niazi and his team were upset to see these PML-N lions. Now these caravans are not going to stop, she said.