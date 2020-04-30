Violation of code of conduct: PM, Asad Umar fail to get stay order

ISLAMABAD (Amir Saeed Abbasi) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on plea filed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal minister Asad Umar over breach of election code of conduct.

Barrister Ali Zafar, counsel for PM Imran Khan and federal minister Asad Umar, told the court that the Election Act has been amended under the ordinance and now the Prime Minister, Ministers, Speakers, Chief Ministers and other public office bearers have been allowed to campaign. However, the ECP has been using its powers to prevent the Prime Minister, ministers from campaigning against the law and has also been issuing regular notices.

According to the written order of the Islamabad High Court, PM Imran Khan and Minister Asad Umar could not get a stay order on the proceedings of the Election Commission. However, the court has issued a notice to the ECP seeking a reply by March 28.

The court also ruled that Imran Khan and Asad Umar could not get the stay order as they did not appear before the ECP despite receiving the notice.

Further hearing on the petition will be held on March 28, according to the written order.