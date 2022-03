Imran Khan on Friday has called a meeting with the PTI political committee in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has called a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee in Islamabad.

As per sources, the meeting will discuss at length National Assembly (NA) session in addition to current political situation.

The sources further told that PM will also be briefed on the preparations regarding PTI public rally scheduled for March 27.