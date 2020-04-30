Opposition parliament members meet over no-confidence motion against PM

The ﻿joint opposition parties﻿ Parliament members meeting is under way on Friday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The ﻿joint opposition parties﻿ Parliament members meeting is under way on Friday, in which all the parliamentarians will consult about the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

According to sources, the meeting was scheduled to be held in Parliament House in which a strategy will be chalked out for National Assembly (NA) session.

Sources further informed that consultations would also be held on expected protests by the joint opposition parties against the government and the Speaker National Assembly during the assembly session.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday night in Islamabad for consultation on no-trust motion.

According to sources, the joint opposition stalwarts held consultation on no-trust motion to be tabled against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly (NA).

Sources said that the joint opposition leaders during their meeting decided that Fateha would be offered for the departed soul of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Man Khyal Zaman at the start of the National Assembly proceedings as it is the tradition that Fateha is offered on the death of any member at the beginning of the assembly session.

After the Fateha Khwani, the opposition will table no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sources said that opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif would present no-confidence motion against PM Imran on behalf of the joint opposition.

The meeting also decided that the leaders of joint opposition parties would be responsible to bring 161 out of 162 opposition members for the assembly session while Ali Wazir, a member of the opposition, is in jail.

Sources said that no production order was issued for Ali Wazir to attend the National Assembly session. It was also decided in the meeting that the opposition will request National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue a production order for Ali Wazir to attend the assembly session.