PPP, MQM-P meet to discuss no-confidence motion

A delegation of MQM-P called on and PPP leaders on Thursday in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders on Thursday in Islamabad.

According to details, the members of both parties discussed who will MQM-P support regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and other matters.

As per sources, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Aamir Khan and other MQM-P members attended the meeting whereas, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Suhail Anwar Sial and other PPP members were also present in the meeting.

A day earlier, an important meeting of the political committee chaired by Imran Khan was held in view of the preparations of the no-confidence motion of the united opposition against the Prime Minister (PM), in which the political committee was urged to keep in touch with the allies.

In the Prime Minister’s House, the government team met the delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan.The MQM Pakistan delegation included Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar, Amin ul Haq, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Javed Hanif.

A delegation of government leaders including Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar conveyed the PM’s message to MQM members.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan also discussed with the Attorney General the hearing of the presidential reference in the Supreme Court yesterday.