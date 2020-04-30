CM Buzdar says does not believe in politics of accusation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that he does not believe in politics of accusations nor he has ever done such kind of politics.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that he thinks it is wastage of time to even reply to these baseless accusations of the political opponents.

Usman Buzdar also said that he has faced these accusations before and is ready to stand firm against these blames. The adversaries can keep on leveling accusations but we will keep on serving the nation, he added.