ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the secret of Pakistan’s development and stability was democracy as democratic norms and traditions promoted tolerance, harmony and tolerance in a society.

“March 23 is a milestone in our history as the Lahore resolution (adopted on this day in 1940) had united the Muslims of Sub-continent for a great cause,” he said in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day.

The minister said the sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other leaders of the freedom struggle paved the way for the creation of Pakistan.

The minister said as the national economy was moving on the path of development, it was time to renew the pledge that “we will make Pakistan a great country following in steps of our elders”.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to help Pakistan move fast on the path of progress and prosperity.