One more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,460 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 179 tests were conducted on Tuesday out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 18 active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,064 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 0.56 percent in the province.

