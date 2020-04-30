MQM, opposition reaches deadlock on local government law issue

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and opposition parties have reached a deadlock on the issue of local government law.

After PM Imran Khan, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman s MQM headquarters reached Bahadurabad. He was warmly welcomed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, members of National and Provincial Assembly and Coordination Committee.

In a media talk after a long meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the government has tried to counter the mistrust through outside guests, adding that PPP has indicated that it will accept the demands of MQM.

MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that in the current situation there is harmony among us.

On the other hand, sources have confirmed that there is a deadlock between the MQM and the opposition parties on the issue of local government law. The MQM delegation is expected to meet former President Asif Ali Zardari in the next 24 hours on the issue.