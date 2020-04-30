Local court grants pre-arrest bail to two PTI MPAs

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Local court granted pre-arrest bail to two PTI MPAs and sent three workers to jail in connection with a protest outside the house of dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dr. Ramesh Kumar.

Members of Sindh Assembly Shahnawaz Jadoon and Saeed Afridi arrived at the local court in Karachi accompanied by lawyers. The court granted pre-arrest bail to two PTI MPAs till March 29. Saeed Afridi orders Shahnawaz Jadoon to submit Rs 50,000 bond.

Police also presented three arrested PTI workers in court. The PTI lawyers mentioned that the accused have not done any crime they only practiced their right to do protest.



The court rejected the plea of the accused for immediate release and sent three workers to jail and issued notice of bail application on March 25.

Accused Fayyaz, Nasir and Noman had protested outside Ramesh Kumar s house. Haleem Adil Sheikh and others also reached the city court for solidarity.

Addressing the media, the opposition leader Sindh has said that MPAs are the culprits of switching parties, Ramesh Kumar became successful on Imran Khan’s ticket and Asif Ali Zardari bought him. Doing protest is our constitutional right. The houses of the workers were raided.