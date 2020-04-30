Saudi, Kyrgyzstan FMs, Azeri defence minister meet COAS Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan Defence Minister held separate meetings with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters relating to current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral ties related to defence came under discussion.

Saudi FM

In his meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, Gen Bajwa termed it a historic development for bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the session of OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Kyrgyzstan FM

On the other hand, Foreign Minister of Republic of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ where both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including military to military relations, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, COAS termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Azerbaijan Defence Minister

Later, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov also called on the Army Chief at the GHQ and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Azerbaijan, rooted in religious affinity, common values, geo-strategic significance, potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced economic and defence cooperation.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region. Referring to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, the COAS termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.