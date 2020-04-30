Maryam Nawaz postpones Swat public rally due to illness

Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to visit Swat today (Tuesday) to address a public gathering.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has postponed Swat public rally due to illness, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to visit Swat today (Tuesday) to address a public gathering at the Grassy Ground.

The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has informed that PML-N vice-president is suffering from high fever due to which doctors have advised her complete rest.

The PML-N leader has apologized to the people of Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the postponement of the public rally.

