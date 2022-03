Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

KOHAT (Dunya News) – One person was killed when an oil tanker skidded of the road and fell into a ravine at the Kotal Road in Kohat on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, an oil tanker carrying 40,000 litres petrol from Mahmoodkot to Kohat fell into ravine after which the oil tanker caught fire, killing it driver on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control and shifted the dead body to hospital.