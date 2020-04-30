US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya calls on FM Qureshi

FM Qureshi emphasized that Pakistan was committed to deepen and expand its ties with the US.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Head of the US delegation to OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Ms Uzra Zeya, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday.

The Foreign Minister thanked the US Under Secretary, and her delegation, for participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Co-operation being hosted by Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that the CFM had assumed a special significance given the backdrop of opportunities and challenges before the Muslim world in the political, security, social and economic spheres maintaining that the US delegation’s participation would help deepen engagement between the United States and the OIC member countries.

FM Qureshi underscored that Pakistan and the United States had a longstanding and broad-based relationship and that sustained engagement between the two countries was vital to promote peace, development, and security in the region and beyond. The Foreign Minister emphasized that Pakistan was committed to deepen and expand its ties with the US.

The Foreign Minister underscored that with geo-economics at its core, Pakistan’s National Security Policy was focused on human development, regional connectivity, and a peaceful neighborhood.

The Foreign Minister invited US companies to invest in Pakistan and reap dividends from lucrative opportunities offered by Pakistan. The Foreign Minister also underlined that the exclusive Special Economic Zones, being developed by Pakistan, offered numerous opportunities to American investors for investment in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the serious human rights violations in IIOJK which demanded attention of the international community in holding India accountable for the crimes being committed in the occupied territory.

The Foreign Minister also apprised about the so-called “accidental” firing of a missile from India into Pakistan’s territory and underlined Pakistan’s call for a joint probe, and stressed the need to ensure that it does not occur again.

The Foreign Minister maintained that Pakistan has called for resolution of Ukraine issue through dialogue and diplomacy consistent with the imperatives of the UN Charter.

The Foreign Minister also emphasized that both Pakistan and the US must continue to deepen engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan and avert the humanitarian crisis there.

The Foreign Minister and the Under Secretary agreed to befittingly celebrate 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between US and Pakistan this year.

