Balochistan reports one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

COVID Positivity Ratio in Balochistan on Monday was recorded at 0.43 percent.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,459 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 231 tests were conducted on Monday out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 21 active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,060 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.


