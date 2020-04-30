PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in China plane crash

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his deep grief over loss of lives in a passenger plane crash in China and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the passenger plane crash in China. We share the grief of our Chinese brothers and sisters and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families.”