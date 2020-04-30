ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee on Monday.

According to details, the current political condition of the country and other important matters along with no-confidence motion were discussed.

The meeting was briefed about contacts made by the party leadership with the dissident lawmakers and coalition partners of the government.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy but the ruling PTI has accused joint opposition of horse trading and buying loyalties of the disgruntled members.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.