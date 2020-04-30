Reference for interpretation of Article 63(A) filed in SC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government has filed a reference for the interpretation of Article 63A in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi had on Sunday approved the filing of the presidential reference.

The reference has asked that what should be done if party members are clearly involved in horse trading. Also, what will be the legal status of the vote if loyalties are exchanged for money? Whether the deviant members will be disqualified for life due to their economic interests or will be able to contest elections again.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy but the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused joint opposition of horse trading and buying loyalties of the disgruntled members.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.