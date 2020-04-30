PM felicitates nation over Reko Diq mine agreement

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated the nation and residents of Balochistan province over a successful agreement for the development of Reko Diq mine by setting an investment of $10 billion and creation of 8,000 new jobs.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister expressed that Reko Diq mine would be potentially the largest gold and copper mine in the world and liberate the country from the crippling debt, ushering in a new era of development.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2022

He further informed that a successful agreement was made with Barrick Gold for the development of Reko Diq.

“I congratulate the nation & ppl of Balochistan on successful agreement with Barrick Gold for development of RekoDiq mine after 10 years of legal battles & negotiations. Penalty of approx (approximately) $ 11 bn is off set, $10 bn will be invested in Balochistan creating 8000 new jobs,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

“RD will potentially be the largest gold & copper mine in the world. It will liberate us from crippling debt & usher in a new era of development & prosperity,” he added in a related tweet.

