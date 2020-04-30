Attack on Sindh House is an attack on Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The leadership of joint opposition on Saturday while issuing a warning to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the attack on Sindh House is an attack on Pakistan and this attack is a proof of the success of the no-confidence motion.

The meeting for the leaders of joint opposition ended at the residence of PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, important issues related to the no-confidence motion were discussed in details.

Addressing a press conference flanked by other opposition leaders including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal in Islamabad on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif said that a tragic incident took place in the Sindh House yesterday and condemnable.

The opposition leader said that the attack on Sindh House is an attack on Pakistan, adding that PM Imran has bulldozed democracy and is ready to cross all boundaries to remain in power. The allies themselves are saying that we cannot go to the constituencies because of PTI.