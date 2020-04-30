Provincial Minister appeals to Raja Riaz, Rana Qasim Noon to return to PTI

According to the provincial minister, it is hoped that the talks will move forward.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – It was revealed that a Minister of Punjab government has been in touch with the dissident National Assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to sources, PTI National Assembly members Raja Riaz and Rana Qasim Noon, present at Sindh House, have been contacted by an important provincial minister of punjab government. The members were asked to return to the party and were also told that they will receive respect and dignity.

The provincial minister has contacted them after he was given the task by the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar. While the aforementioned provincial minister belongs to Multan.

