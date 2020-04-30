CJP says political activities should be as per law, constitutions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted hearing on Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) petition against rallies by political parties ahead of the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Muneeb Akhtar conducted hearing on the petition.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed as well as Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad appeared before the court.

During the hearing, while referring to storming of Sindh House by workers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that previous day’s incident was against freedom of expression and protest.

The chief justice further said that members and institutions should be provided security as per constitution and warned that storming of a public property is a bailable offence.

The apex court further remarked that political process should be held as per law and constitution of the country and hoped that all political sides will show restraint.

Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till Monday and summoned report from IG Islamabad and four political parties.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.