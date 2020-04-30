Authorities release PTI workers arrested for storming Sindh House

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were arrested for storming federal capital’s Sindh House have been released.

According to details, the workers were released on personal guarantee of area’s magistrate.

It merits mention that PTI workers had staged a protest outside Sindh House in Red Zone area however, the protest turned violent as demonstrators broke the gate and stormed inside the Sindh House.

PTI MNA from Karachi Faheem Khan who was also present in the protest outside the Sindh House said that the people voted them due to Imran Khan and the deserters were traitors.

He also hurled threats to the dissident members of the ruling PTI, who had been staying inside the Sindh House.

PTI MNA Attaullah Khan said that the disgruntled PTI members were elected due to Imran Khan and the workers of the ruling party will go after the potential deserters.

He said that the deserters should come back and apologise to the Prime Minister, adding that if they have any grievances they should tender resignation and contest election.