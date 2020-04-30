Balochistan reports four new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least four more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,458 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 198 tests were conducted on Friday out of which four more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected in Quetta and Khuzdar.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 30 active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,050 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded at 2.02 percent in the province.

