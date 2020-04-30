PTI workers should not have exercised 'immoral' practice: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the agitated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers should not have exercised immoral practice of breaking Sindh House’s door.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister, while talking to Dunya News said that Sindh House is currently the center of prostitution. This hatred against agitated members will increase. Prime Minister and Asad Omar have banned the workers.



Fawad Chaudhry added that MNA has not been restrained from meeting. Every time the demands of MNAs are respected.He added that he does not know the concerns of Noor Alam and Raja Riaz, if their concerned are not catered, they must give the resignation.

Taking it to twitter, he stated that if Sindh House will be made the new Changa Manga the resentment of the public is inevitable to be faced. The public emotions should not be negated.

In another tweet, Fawad mentioned that PPP and PML-N should shift the politicians switching parties to some other place, away from the Chief Justice House, Ministers colony and some other importance residences.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier today, the resented workers of PTI had stormed into the Sindh House after which the police had arrested the workers.