LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that Prime Minister (PM) had rejected the concept of horse trading of the assembly members in no-confidence motion movement.

The government mentioned that Sindh House is the center of horse-trading. Chaudhry Shujaat said that the bags of cash are opened and even PM has also referred to the opening of the money bags in Sindh House. This is the first time, that the no-confidence motion movement is happening when no one is buying or selling the vote and this is just propaganda.

The PML-Q leader said that the government always tries to stop the public meetings and hopefully the government and the opposition will delay the public gatherings. He added that if during the conduction of these mass gathering, someone died people, everyone will express regret.



He added that the Federal Minister says that one has to go through the assembly of one million and vote against Imran Khan. When a voter decides to vote, the assembly of one million cannot stop him.