Imran Khan has no authority to impose emergency or governor rule: Fazl

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Head of the anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not have the power to impose emergency or governorship.

Talking about the appointments and transfers on higher posts by the government, the JUI-F chief said that after the submission of the no-confidence motion, any transfer or appointment by the Prime Minister or the government or any related order will be unconstitutional.

He went on to say that Azam Khan s foreign posting is a clear example of nepotism, a person who has been acting as Imran Khan s secretary for the last several years and has been involved in his good and bad deeds.

Any foreign posting after submission of no-trust move is illegal and immoral, he said.