Agitated PTI workers protest against party's dissident lawmakers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After the presence of 12 dissident members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh House and their appearance, agitated PTI workers have protested against them in different cities and chanted slogans.

PTI workers entered Sindh House Red Zone and protested outside. A sit-in was called by PTI workers outside Sindh House. A heavy contingent of police reached outside Sindh House and directed the PTI workers to return.

Meanwhile, PTI workers verbally abused SP Islamabad Police and refused to return from outside Sindh House. The protesters later called off the sit-in and dispersed.

Protests in Multan

In Multan, agitated members of PTI staged a protest in front of the houses of the National Assembly. President Youth Wing Punjab Gulraiz Iqbal and Ammar Bashir led the protest.



Protest against Noor Alam in Peshawar

In Peshawar, PTI workers also staged protests against the party s deviant MNAs, chanting slogans in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan and against MNA Noor Alam Khan.

The activists said that those who are taking the name of Imran Khan are disputing, they are the soldiers of Imran Khan and the defecting members of the National Assembly are traitors.

Banners hung against Raja Riaz in Faisalabad

On the other hand, in Faisalabad, flexes were hung against National Assembly member Raja Riaz at various places. PTI workers put up banners on District Council Chowk and Jail Road. Banners were put up by Additional General Secretary PTI

Kamran Gilani

Voters in MNA Raja Riaz constituency started accountability. Habibullah, a resident of Chaban, while seeking reply from Raja Riaz on telephone, said that he was disturbed to see his pictures in Sindh House.

On this occasion, Raja Riaz replied that for three years we have not done any work, he kept telling the government over and over again.