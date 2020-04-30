Pakistan, Germany vow to work together for peace, security in Afghanistan

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza, is on official visit to Germany and Switzerland

RAWALPINDI (Online) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Germany and Switzerland, called on Chief of the Defence Forces, Germany General Eberhard ZORN.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of bilateral professional interest including further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed in the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together for peace, security and stability in the region particularly in Afghanistan.

Chairman JCSC during his visit of Germany also visited German Infantry School at Hammelburg and Center for Internal Leadership at Kolbenz where he was briefed about the mandate and curriculum of the institutes.

Later, General Nadeem Raza visited Switzerland where he called on Chief of Swiss Armed Forces Lieutenant General Thomas SUSSLI.

Chairman JCSC reviewed the full gamut of bilateral defence relations and exchanged views on global and regional security environment and enhanced military and defence cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

Chairman JCSC also visited Geneva Center for Security Policy. GCSP is an international foundation that provides executive education and training in comprehensive international peace and security policy.

During the visit of the center, General Nadeem Raza highlighted the security perspective of Pakistan on geo-strategic situation of the region with emphasis on Afghanistan.

He emphasized upon the need for reconciliation within Afghanistan for regional peace and security.