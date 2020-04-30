Hamza Shehbaz said that the PM Imran Khan has only one motto about not consenting to anything

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has only one motto about not consenting to anything.

The leader of opposition in Punjab assembly, while talking to the media outside the accountability court said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government allies are blaming the Prime Minister for not listening to them.

He further stated that the elected personnel have to face the public, what agenda will they show the masses when the PM does not listen to them, Hamza Shehbaz questioned.

The PML-N leader stated that this government had promised to give the nation five million houses, but the price hikes in the construction material have forced the people to think a hundred times before building a house.

The people of Pakistan are fed up of the vague speeches made by Imran Khan and have shown “no-confidence” in the PM.

The Opposition leader further said that this fake Prime Minister abuses people in his speeches.