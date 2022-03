Panaflexes were carried the slogans "Shahbaz Sharif is the need of the hour and is pertinent"

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Panaflexes quoting slogans in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahbaz Sharif appeared outside the accountability court, Dunya News reported on Friday.



According to details, the panaflexes were carried the slogans “Shahbaz Sharif is the need of the hour and is pertinent”. The panaflexes were displayed at the main gate of accountability court.