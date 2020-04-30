Four minor siblings die in blaze at huts in Karachi

Two fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Four siblings, all of them minor, were burnt alive when fire broke out in huts located near Aziz Bhatti Park area of Gulshan Iqbal in Karachi on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

Two fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control. Fire brigade sources said that the blaze completely destroyed five huts.

According to rescue sources, the deceased, aged between 8-year to 12-year, were identified as Saima, Tayyaba, Farhan and Kamran. Another child of the family was sustained injuries in the incident.

