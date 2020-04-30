PM challenges notice issued by Election Commission

Imran Khan challenged the notice issued by Election Commission, Dunya News reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan challenged the notice issued by Election Commission, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the hearing will be held in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday on the request of Imran Khan and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

As per sources, Justice Amir Farooq will conduct the hearing due to unavailability of Chief Justice (CJ) of IHC Athar Minallah.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman gave the authority to a citizen named Muhammad Zubair Sarfaraz, who addressed the reservations of the registrar office by doing biometric.