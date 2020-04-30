Fazl meets Shahbaz for consultation on no-trust motion

The meeting was held at Shahbaz Sharif’s residence in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The meeting between the two leaders was held at the residence on PML-president Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad during which discussion was held on the current political situation in the country in the wake of the no-trust move against the Prime Minister Imran Khan tabled by opposition parties in the National Assembly.

The JUI-F leader Akram Durani and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal were also present during the meeting.

According to sources, consultations were also held on the security of parliamentarians after dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNAs came out in the open on Thursday.

