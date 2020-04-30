Still part of PTI, have not decided to vote for anyone: Wajiha Akram

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly member Wajiha Akram on Thursday said that I am still a part of PTI, I have not decided to cast any vote.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA present in Sindh House, while talking to Dunya News, said that the atmosphere in Parliament Lodges was spoiled, non-parliamentary words were used against the members, members were called horses and mules.

She mentioned that she joined PTI when no one was ready to get a ticket and when there was no space given in the party.

Raja Riaz

Raja Riaz, an elected member of PTI from Faisalabad, said that no one gave money, we have to vote under conscience. Our MNAs were tortured and taken to the police station. The whole nation knows that the lodges were attacked by the police. 24 members of PTI are present in Sindh House.

He said that if he is in Sindh House then is he out of Pakistan. The government is making great contacts but now the time has passed. Pervaiz Elahi s information is not correct and people will come.

Noor Alam Khan



Member Assembly Noor Alam Khan said that he regretted the talk of Prime Minister Imran Khan about Rs 200 million. I have been raising my voice against corruption for 3 years, talking about inflation and load shedding.

Basit Bukhari



MNA Basit Bukhari said that I did not ask for the ministry, the ministers are slandering us, I fought free elections and got elected, I did not even ask them for the ministry. Differences between parents also do not mean that ministers are to blame.

Nawab Sher Wasir



Member of Assembly Nawab Sher-o-Sir said that Fawad Chaudhry will be thrown out to cast his vote, there is no need to ask him, he is our beneficiary. They have grown up. If they call us donkeys and mules, what can we expect from them? Politicians should not use such language. The next election will not be fought on a PTI ticket, will it be a free election or will they decide on their own.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar



National Assembly member Ramesh Kumar is also present in Sindh House. He claimed that 3 federal ministers have left PTI. He was always pointing out wrongdoings. They called me an ass, they are talking like this.

Fawad Chaudhry



Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry wrote on social networking site Twitter that fear of action has started appearing, the last 5 people got 150 to 200 million , mules and horses were sold, the speaker would resign if he was conscientious. Should take action to declare these conscientious objectors immortal.