COAS visits Army Service Corps Centre in Nowshera

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Army Service Corps Centre in Nowshera.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), upon arrival, the Army Chief laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for martyrs.

Gen Bajwa also pinned badges of rank on shoulders of Major General Usman Haq to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated contributions and logistic support of the centre during peacetime and operation.