Names of PTI members present inside Sindh House come to light

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The names of members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) present inside Sindh House in Islamabad have come to light on Thursday.

According to sources, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Assembly moved to Sindh House Islamabad after an operation was carried out by police personnel on the presence of Ansar-ul-Islam in Parliament Lodges. Both the doors of Sindh House has been completely closed.

List of the exstranged PTI MNAs;

Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari – NA-185 Muzaffargarh

Raja Riaz Ahmad – NA 110 FAISALABAD

Nawab Shair Wasair – NA 102 FAISALABAD

Noor Alam Khan – NA 27 PESHAWAR

Ahmed Hussain Deharr – NA 154 MULTAN

Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon – NA 159 MULTAN

Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo – NA 166 BAHAWALNAGAR

Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari – NA 195 RAJAN PUR

Khawja Sheraz Mehmood – NA 189 DG Khan

Ahmed Hussain Deharr – NA-154 Multan

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani

Nuzhat Pathan

PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar who is also present inside the Sindh House along with other disgruntled members claimed that three federal ministers have already parted their ways with the ruling PTI.

Ramesh Kumar said that has always pointed out the wrongdoings. “Some PTI leaders telephoned my wife in the Parliament Lodges and called me a mule,” he said.

PM directs agencies to keep eye on activities at Sindh House

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan presided over a session in which details regarding the horse trading of the assembly members came under discussion.

The prime minister directed federal agencies to keep an eye on activities being performed at Sindh House. During the session, the participants were briefed about the presence of Sindh police personnel in Sindh House. It was also decided during the session that the government will not let horse trading prevail in at the house.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to monitor the legal aspects in order to initiate legal action against horse trading.

The participants said that nation is supporting government and no-confidence motion will be defeated. The legal team gave briefing regarding summoning of National Assembly session and was mutually decided that the session will be held on March 21.