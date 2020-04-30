24 PTI MNAs present inside Sindh House, claims Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Disgruntled PTI MNA and Jahangir Tareen group leader Raja Riaz on Wednesday claimed that 24 members of the ruling party-led by Prime Minister Imran Khan were present inside Sindh House in Islamabad.

According to sources, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Assembly moved to Sindh House Islamabad after an operation was carried out by police personnel on the presence of Ansar-ul-Islam in Parliament Lodges. Both the doors of Sindh House has been completely closed.

According to the footage received by Dunya News, estranged national assembly members of the PTI including Raja Riaz, Basit Sultan Bukhari, Nawab Sher Wasir, Noor Alam Khan, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Khan Wattoo, Riaz Mazari, Khawaja Shiraz, Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Wajiha Akram and Ramesh Kumar are present in PTI Sindh House.

Raja Riaz

In an audio message received by Dunya News on Wednesday, he said that the whole nation and media knows that that the police attacked the Parliament lodges and the opposition’s MNA was tortured after which he was taken into custody.

Following the attack on the Lodges, the disgruntled PTI MNA said those who had been dissenting with the ruling party over inflation, corruption, and lawlessness felt that whatever happened in the Lodges could also happen with them and they decided to stay at Sindh House.

Raja Riaz went on to say that no one has given them money and we [the dissenting lawmakers] will vote based on our conscience, adding that they were not afraid of anyone and they were here only as a precautionary measure.

Noor Alam Khan

On the other hand, Member National Assembly Noor Alam Khan while regretting the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan of Rs 200 million said that he had been raising voice against corruption, inflation and load shedding for the past three years.

Basit Bukhari

Meanwhile, MNA Basit Bukhari said that he never asked for any ministership. “I was elected to the National Assembly as an independent candidate,” he said.

Nawab Sher Waseer

PTI MNA Nawab Sher Waseer said that he will hug Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while going to cast his vote. “What can they expect from us when they would call us mules and horses,” he asked and added a politician shouldn’t use such language. “We will not contest next election on PTI’s ticket,” he added.

PM directs agencies to keep eye on activities at Sindh House

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan presided over a session in which details regarding the horse trading of the assembly members came under discussion.

The prime minister directed federal agencies to keep an eye on activities being performed at Sindh House. During the session, the participants were briefed about the presence of Sindh police personnel in Sindh House. It was also decided during the session that the government will not let horse trading prevail in at the house.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to monitor the legal aspects in order to initiate legal action against horse trading.

The participants said that nation is supporting government and no-confidence motion will be defeated. The legal team gave briefing regarding summoning of National Assembly session and was mutually decided that the session will be held on March 21.

Safe custody of opposition

On Wednesday, Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had revealed that 10 to 12 members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were in “safe custody” of opposition parties.

Speaking exclusively in Dunya News program "Nuqta e Nazar", he said that the process of consultation with the allies has been expanded and no decision has yet been taken which would harm ruling PTI.

The PML-Q leader said that he had good relations with former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, adding that there is still time and consultation process was underway.

The speaker Punjab assembly went on to say that PM Imran don’t contact but Minister of Defence Pervaiz Khattak had conversation with Monis Elahi over phone.

Elahi further said that his party supported the ruling PTI throughout its tenure and didn’t part ways by ignoring things and supported PTI for three and a half years.

“Imran Khan is honest and has good intentions,” he said and added the PM didn’t discuss no-confidence motion when he visited their house.

Regarding offer of chief ministership, Elahi said Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have offered him chief ministership.

