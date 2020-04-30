Opposition likely to bring no-confidence motion against Punjab CM

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The joint opposition is likely to soon bring no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The leaders of the joint opposition approached the Punjab Assembly Secretariat and inquired about the availability of key officials regarding no-confidence motion on the issue of no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

It may be recalled that the opposition had filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8, after which it was agreed to convene a session of the National Assembly on March 21 and the voting would take place after the 27th.